Prosecution Case Nears End In Castile Trial

8 men are charged following a large brawl during the Blue Earth County Blackout event.
8 men are charged following a large brawl during the Blue Earth County Blackout event.
A South Dakota man is facing three criminal vehicular homicide charges following a fatal wrong-way crash on I–90 near Fairmont back in March.
A South Dakota man is facing three criminal vehicular homicide charges following a fatal wrong-way crash on I–90 near Fairmont back in March.
A Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting.
A Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting.
Police in a Minneapolis suburb say three teenagers trying to sneak out of a grocery with a stolen cake store got a not-so-sweet surprise.
Police in a Minneapolis suburb say three teenagers trying to sneak out of a grocery with a stolen cake store got a not-so-sweet surprise.
Area churches are banding together to meet the needs of the Mankato homeless population
Area churches are banding together to meet the needs of the Mankato homeless population
An emotional day for many as Southern Minnesota service members with the Mankato–based National Guard return home.
An emotional day for many as Southern Minnesota service members with the Mankato–based National Guard return home.
The Waseca Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old Hispanic male with Alzheimer's.
The Waseca Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old Hispanic male with Alzheimer's.