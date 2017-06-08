Two Men Facing Arson Charges In Northern Iowa

In Iowa..Two men are charged with arson in connection to a fire back in February that destroyed a home in Dickinson County.

The fire happened February 4th at a home on 110th Street in Rural Lake Park.

Last month, officers conducted a search warrant at an apartment, arresting Curtis Caskey, Patrick Wascher and Chanelle Gembler on drug-related charges.

During that search authorities say they found items relating to multiple theft reports earlier in the year. They also uncovered items linked to the arson at that home in Lake Park.

Caskey is charged with 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

Police also arrested Lawrence Bartley in connection to the arson. He is charged with 2nd degree arson, 2nd and 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree theft, and possession of burglary tools.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says additional cases are still under investigation and more charges are expected.