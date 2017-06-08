KEYC - MN Zoomobile Event Cancelled At Minneopa State Park Due To Heat

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The DNR says that due to the hot weather, the MN Zoomobile has been cancelled for Saturday, June 10th at Minneopa State Park.The event was originally scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring live animals, biological artifacts, theater techniques, storytelling, and audience participation. The DNR has not specified whether or not the event will be rescheduled.  