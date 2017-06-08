58-Year-Old Mankato Man Injured In Chainsaw Accident

A 58-year-old Mankato man is hospitalized following a chainsaw accident on the river yesterday.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says it happened when a group of people in canoes were attempting to clear a log jam on the Big Cobb River around 3:30 yesterday afternoon.

The report says a chainsaw slipped and hit the man's left leg near his knee.

The ambulance was not able to reach the group that was located a mile and a half from the nearest roadway.

The man was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

His name and condition have not been released.