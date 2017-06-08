KEYC - Madelia Police Investigating Several Reports Of Damaged Vehicles

Madelia Police Investigating Several Reports Of Damaged Vehicles

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The Madelia Police Department is looking for more information after taking several reports of damaged vehicles.

The incidents were reported overnight.  

Authorities say it appears the suspect threw items through or towards several vehicles using concrete brick or glass bottles.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious people on foot or vehicles overnight is asked to contact the Madelia Police Department at 507-642-3246. 