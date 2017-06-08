Minnesota's Largest Invasive Carp Captured Near Redwood Falls

A bow angler fishing in a gravel pit near Redwood Falls reeled in quite the catch over the weekend.

The DNR says the fisherman caught the largest invasive carp recording in Minnesota. The bighead carp weighed in at just over 61 pounds and around 47 inches long.

The DNR says the carp was captured about 80 miles upstream from the only other bighead carp caught in the Minnesota River.

The DNR has been working with local fisheries to prevent the spread of the species.

Invasive carp have been progressing upstream since escaping into the Mississippi River in the 1970s. These large fish compete with native species and pose a threat to rivers and lakes.

Invasive carp captures must be reported to the DNR immediately.