Minnesota's Largest Invasive Carp Captured Near Redwood Falls

8 men are charged following a large brawl during the Blue Earth County Blackout event.
A South Dakota man is facing three criminal vehicular homicide charges following a fatal wrong-way crash on I–90 near Fairmont back in March.
A 58-year-old Mankato man is hospitalized following a chainsaw accident on the river yesterday.
An emotional day for many as Southern Minnesota service members with the Mankato–based National Guard return home.
The Waseca Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old Hispanic male with Alzheimer's.
A Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting.
Area churches are banding together to meet the needs of the Mankato homeless population
