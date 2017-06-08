MIDDAY EXPERT: Breaking Down Home Mortgages

Alyssa Bower with Community Bank, of Mankato, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about home mortgages. Bower spoke about the current mortgage rate, and how that compares to the average. She says it's best to meet with a financial adviser in order to apply for a mortgage loan and get pre-qualified. Bowers also talked about the different options available for home mortgage loans, based on each homeowners preferences.