80-Year-old Woman Dies After House Fire in Cleveland

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
An 80-year-old woman is dead after a house fire near Cleveland.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Joann Strohn died from complications from the fire on Monday.

Strohn was from Des Moines.

The fire happened on May 21.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Le Sueur County Sheriff and State Fire Marshal are investigating.

