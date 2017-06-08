North Mankato Hosting State Softball Tournament Once Again

For the 26th year, North Mankato is playing host to the state high school fastpitch softball tournament with play starting today at Caswell Park.

Mankato West, Saint Peter, and Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's are all taking part in the two day tournament.

Last year's tournament drew over 10-thousand visitors in the first year switching from three to four classes.

That is nearly two thousand more than the previous year, and the high school league says even with the added players and spectators, not many changes were needed for this year.

Tournament Director Lisa Lissimore says, "There's not a bad word that can be said about the experience that people had last year, very positive, upbeat, and there was very little tweaking we had to do for this upcoming tournament."

---KEYC News 12