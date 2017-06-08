Hungry Guests Return To La Plaza F!esta

It's a day Madelia and fans of Mexican food have been waiting for, the return of La Plaza F!esta.

June 8 at 11 o'clock, the restaurant reopened at its original downtown home, after operating out of a temporary location at the golf course for several months

La Plaza F!esta owner Krystal Hernandez said, "It was so nice to see everybody, we've missed them, and it feels like... its only been two months that we closed at the golf course, but it feels like it's been forever because we've missed everybody, so it's very, very nice."

In February 2016, the restaurant was one of the several businesses affected by a fire destroying a large portion of the downtown.

Even though the final touches are still being added, the new location features hand painted chairs and tables and pieces selected by the staff members.

Hernandez said, "Finally feel like we're home and we're going to get into a new normal again, one more time, but it just feels so good. Everybody's so patient and understanding, we're just so happy, so happy to be back."

This week, La Plaza is opening with modified hours so staff can get back into the swing of things and adjust to some of the changes.

Hernandez said, "We're kind of just picking random hours, so I don't even know when we're going to be open tomorrow because we haven't decided. We're just doing some smaller runs this week."

Hernandez says her favorite thing about the new location is the interior looks like a two story home common in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, where her husband and his family are from.

The plan is to open for their regular hours starting Tuesday, June 13 at 11.

As before, they will be closed on Monday.

The Mexican grocery store they manage next door should be ready later this summer.

--KEYC News 12