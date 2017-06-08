Decreasing Electric Load During The Heat

It's a comforting hum when the threat of hundred degree heat comes, but some electricity customers are volunteering to go with a little less air conditioning.

BENCO and the city of Lake Crystal offer load management programs to customers to help reduce the burden to the power grid when electricity use peaks.

During that high usage, it raises the cost of energy.

Customers that apply have a load management switch installed to their AC that receives a radio signal to turn off the units periodically during peaks.

It helps decrease stress on electrical infrastructure and provides energy savings for consumers.

BENCO Energy Specialist Jon Wheelock said, "We get billed on peak demand, which is the most energy we consume at any time, and if we can drop that down, that obviously saves us money. That is the biggest benefit of load management."

Lake Crystal City Administrator Taylor Gronau said, "From what we can tell, most residents can't tell when these air compressors are being switched on and off. We haven't had any concerns or issues forward to us in the two years we've been running the program."

Customers on the load management program receive a credit or rebate on their bill.

--KEYC News 12

