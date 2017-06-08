Decreasing Electric Load During The Heat

A bow angler fishing in a gravel pit near Redwood Falls reeled in quite the catch over the weekend.
A 58-year-old Mankato man is hospitalized following a chainsaw accident on the river yesterday.
The Madelia Police Department is looking for more information after taking several reports of damaged vehicles.
8 men are charged following a large brawl during the Blue Earth County Blackout event.
An emotional day for many as Southern Minnesota service members with the Mankato–based National Guard return home.
An 80-year-old woman is dead after a house fire near Cleveland.
A South Dakota man is facing three criminal vehicular homicide charges following a fatal wrong-way crash on I–90 near Fairmont back in March.
The Waseca Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old Hispanic male with Alzheimer's.
