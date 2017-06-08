Lawmakers Pass Funding That Could Help Minneopa Expand

Funding from this legislative session could add more room to where the bison roam.

Minneopa State Park is looking to add to its footprint.

The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources law provides $1.5 million dollars for state parks and trails land acquisition.

But any land they purchase has to be within the approved statutory boundaries, which includes both the park-owned land and some privately owned property.

When private land comes up for sale within their boundary, the funding could be applied to purchase, if the landowner is willing.

Minneopa Park Manager Craig Beckman said, "As far as benefits to Minneopa, there's some parcels within the park's statutory boundary that we've identified as having both cultural and natural resource implication as far as protection that we would have an interest in."

The park is primarily looking to add land to the bison range and campground part of the park.

