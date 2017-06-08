Mankato Brewery Goes 100% Can

When consuming trendy microbrews, odds are you're drinking from a bottle.

Mankato Brewery hopes to change that. They're going to all cans, with the new packaging just getting underway today.



Can cans be cool? We're about to find out, as Mankato Brewery shifts gears to an all-aluminum packaging.



On top of that, it also gives more protection to the finished product - a better seal to keep air out, no sunlight, all things that make beer taste bad - they say it's for flavor.

So don't panic if you can't find your favorite bottle of Mankato Brewery beer... it's just in can form now.

-- KEYC News 12.