Mankato West Tops Waconia, Falls To Hermantown At State

The Mankato West Scarlets softball team played Waconia in the quarterfinals of this year's state softball tournament.

Scarlets win 4-1.

In the semifinals, Mankato West played Hermantown. Scarlets fall in a tight 6-5 contest.

Scarlets play Friday at 11 a.m. in the third place game against Totino-Grace.

