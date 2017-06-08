Jags Heading to First State Tourney

For the first time in program history the Martin Luther Granada Huntley East Chain Truman Jaguars baseball team is heading to state.

The Jags won convincingly over the Atwater Cosmos Grove City Falcons with a 10–2 win in the Section 2A championship game.

The Jaguars went unbeaten in this year's section tournament and head into state with a 21–4 record on the season. We'll have more from the Jags leading up to the tournament on KEYC News 12.