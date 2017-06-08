DGF Takes Down St. Peter In State Quarterfinals

Knights win 7-1.
Knights win 7-1.
Saints lose 1-0.
Saints lose 1-0.
Scarlets play in third place game Friday at 11 in the morning.
Scarlets play in third place game Friday at 11 in the morning.
ML/GHEC/Truman wins Section 2A championship.
ML/GHEC/Truman wins Section 2A championship.
Tigers win Section 2AAA title.
Tigers win Section 2AAA title.
The defending Class AAA softball champions are heading into this week's state tournament hoping to repeat last year's success.
The defending Class AAA softball champions are heading into this week's state tournament hoping to repeat last year's success.
Saints have won 15 straight.
Saints have won 15 straight.
Tigers win 5-3 over Knights.
Tigers win 5-3 over Knights.