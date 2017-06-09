Motorcyclist Airlifted Following Accident In Scott County

A motorcyclist is airlifted following an accident on Highway 19 in Scott County.

It happened just before 10 last night.

The State Patrol says a Ford pickup was westbound on the highway and lost a load it was carrying.

The corvette behind the truck braked and swerved to the right turn lane.

The motorcycle behind the corvette braked and veered right, sideswiping the corvette. The motorcycle then ran off the roadway, ejecting the driver onto the eastbound lane.

The motorcyclist was airlifted from the scene with injuries.

It’s unclear whether or not the other drivers suffered injuries in the crash.

The State Patrol hasn’t yet released the names of those involved.