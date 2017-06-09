KEYC - Iowa Law Enforcement To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint Saturd

Iowa Law Enforcement To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Headed to Iowa for the weekend? Plan ahead. A few northern Iowa police departments are teaming up with the State Patrol for a special enforcement effort tomorrow.
The Iowa State Patrol, Emmet County Sheriff's Department, Estherville and Armstrong Police Department, are conducting a traffic safety checkpoint  from 6 to 9 p.m.
The checkpoint will be located on Highway 9 just west of Estherville. Vehicles traveling through will be examined for all safety-related issues, including proper insurance and equipment violations.
During the safety check, motorists will receive a variety of fliers on topics..including drinking and driving, texting and driving and child safety seats.
The special enforcement is made possible through the Iowa Partnerships for Success Grant.