Iowa Law Enforcement To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint Saturday

Headed to Iowa for the weekend? Plan ahead. A few northern Iowa police departments are teaming up with the State Patrol for a special enforcement effort tomorrow.

The Iowa State Patrol, Emmet County Sheriff's Department, Estherville and Armstrong Police Department, are conducting a traffic safety checkpoint from 6 to 9 p.m.

The checkpoint will be located on Highway 9 just west of Estherville. Vehicles traveling through will be examined for all safety-related issues, including proper insurance and equipment violations.

During the safety check, motorists will receive a variety of fliers on topics..including drinking and driving, texting and driving and child safety seats.

The special enforcement is made possible through the Iowa Partnerships for Success Grant.