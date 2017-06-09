Iowa Law Enforcement To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint Saturday

A motorcyclist is airlifted following an accident on Highway 19 in Scott County.
A bow angler fishing in a gravel pit near Redwood Falls reeled in quite the catch over the weekend.
A 58-year-old Mankato man is hospitalized following a chainsaw accident on the river yesterday.
Owner says switch help transportation costs, the environment and the taste
An 80-year-old woman is dead after a house fire near Cleveland.
It's a comforting hum when the threat of hundred degree heat comes, but some electricity customers are volunteering to go with a little less air conditioning.
ML/GHEC/Truman wins Section 2A championship.
