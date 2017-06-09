KEYC - New Family Swim Days, Times At Tourtellotte Pool

New Family Swim Days, Times At Tourtellotte Pool

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Beginning Tuesday, June 13,family swim dates and times will change at Tourtellotte Pool. New times will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tourtellotte features an Olympic-sized pool, separate diving area, slide and heated wading pool for children up to 6-years-old. Lifeguards are on-duty. Click here for more on pool hours.  