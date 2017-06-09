One Injured In Mankato House Fire

One person is injured in a fire last night in Mankato.

Firefighters responded to a house fire just before 8:30 on the 100 block of Van Brunt Street.

When officials arrived, one person was trapped inside but later rescued from the second floor.

A second person inside suffered minor injuries.

Three of the four units in the four-plex were occupied at the time of the fire. Crews were able to contain the fire to the lower unit.

Firefighters say careless smoking caused the fire.

Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson says it is a good reminder to take precaution if you decide to smoke.

Bengtson says, "Just plan for something to go wrong. If you consider, what would happen if this caught on fire, what could be adjacent to it that could catch fire? And remove those obstacles or issues and things will be a lot safer."

Damages are estimated at 40-thousand dollars.

---KEYC News 12