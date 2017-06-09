Heat Can Cause Serious Danger On Roads

A motorcyclist is airlifted following an accident on Highway 19 in Scott County.
A motorcyclist is airlifted following an accident on Highway 19 in Scott County.
A bow angler fishing in a gravel pit near Redwood Falls reeled in quite the catch over the weekend.
A bow angler fishing in a gravel pit near Redwood Falls reeled in quite the catch over the weekend.
Owner says switch help transportation costs, the environment and the taste
Owner says switch help transportation costs, the environment and the taste
A 58-year-old Mankato man is hospitalized following a chainsaw accident on the river yesterday.
A 58-year-old Mankato man is hospitalized following a chainsaw accident on the river yesterday.
One person suffers minor injuries after a fire last night in Mankato.
One person suffers minor injuries after a fire last night in Mankato.
ML/GHEC/Truman wins Section 2A championship.
ML/GHEC/Truman wins Section 2A championship.
An 80-year-old woman is dead after a house fire near Cleveland.
An 80-year-old woman is dead after a house fire near Cleveland.
It's a comforting hum when the threat of hundred degree heat comes, but some electricity customers are volunteering to go with a little less air conditioning.
It's a comforting hum when the threat of hundred degree heat comes, but some electricity customers are volunteering to go with a little less air conditioning.