Heat Can Cause Serious Danger On Roads

It's going to be a hot one this weekend, and that has the Minnesota Department of Transportation with a warning for drivers.

While they're sporadic, MnDOT says pavement buckles are very possible this weekend, as temps change from moderate to extremely hot.

Buckling happens most commonly on the older concrete pavement when the sun's heat causes pavement to expand.

Blacktop pavement is more flexible and doesn't usually blow up, but MnDOT says it may create a bump, especially in areas where concrete and blacktop meet.

Locally, Highways 14 and 22 have the highest risk of these blowouts.

MnDOT Supervisor Tony DeSantiago said, "They can happen really fast, and people got to be aware and watch for them because sometimes they can come up, sometimes it can be a few inches, sometimes it can be a foot, and if they hit that, it could really do some damage to their car."

MnDOT says it's best to try not to drive over a buckle, if possible, instead, slow down and safely move into another lane.

Crews are preparing equipment to respond in case buckling occurs.

Motorists are asked to call 911 if they encounter a buckle on the road.

