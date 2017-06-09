2nd Victim Dies from Injuries Sustained in May LeSueur County Explosion

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office says a 2nd victim has died from the injuries he received in an explosion at a cabin on Lake Jefferson last month. 54 year old Steven Charles Strohn of Omaha Nebraska died today at Hennepin County Medical Center. His mother Joann Strohn died June 5th. Both were in the cabin at the time of the explosion and suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on May 20th. They were transported to HCMC's Burn Unit in Minneapolis.

---KEYC News 12