Teen Arrested For Alleged Break-In At Mankato Harley Davidson

A teenager was arrested for allegedly breaking-in to the Mankato Harley Davidson Wednesday night.

Officers responded to North River Drive after receiving a call from an employee of the business around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 13 year old was found running away from the scene and taken into custody.

A showroom window was broken and numerous motorcycles were damaged inside when they were knocked over.

No property was taken.

Two trucks outside the business had windows smashed out as well.

---KEYC News 12