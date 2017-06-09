KEYC - Teen Arrested For Alleged Break-In At Mankato Harley Davidson

Teen Arrested For Alleged Break-In At Mankato Harley Davidson

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, MN -
A teenager was arrested for allegedly breaking-in to the Mankato Harley Davidson Wednesday night.
Officers responded to North River Drive after receiving a call from an employee of the business around 10:30 p.m.
Authorities say a 13 year old was found running away from the scene and taken into custody.
A showroom window was broken and numerous motorcycles were damaged inside when they were knocked over.
No property was taken.
Two trucks outside the business had windows smashed out as well.
---KEYC News 12