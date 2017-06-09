KETELSEN REPORT: Risk of Crop Disease

Despite a rocky start, planting is mostly complete across the Midwest. Periods of cool, wet weather delayed planting in many areas and also set the stage for disease issues farmers may need to manage.

Excessive rainfall this spring is setting the stage for disease problems across the corn and soybean regions of the Midwest. Dean Malvick is a professor of plant pathology with the University of Minnesota. He says while crops need early rains to get up and growing, too much can cause not only stress on the crop, but increase chances for a number of disease issues.

Malvick said, "The diseases that affect the crop, at emergence or soon after emergence which can have a detrimental effect on stand especially or root development. And we have a number of seedling diseases, phytophthora, for example, as the soil gets warm and wet. We have Pythium diseases, which generally like cool, wet soil. We have diseases caused by another fungal type thing called fusarium and then we have rhizoctonia."

Malvick says there are a number of diseases that affect crops. Some have immediate impact, others do their damage later in the growing season.

The diseases that really start attacking the plant early in the season, but really don't show themselves until much later, such as sudden death syndrome, which is a disease we've been working on a lot the last few years. That's a disease that tends to infect the root of the soybean seedling probably within the first two or three weeks after it germinates, yet we don't really see the effects typically until late July or August.

There are a number of crop diseases that can cause major yield loss later in the season, some up to 50 percent in parts of fields. That can be a major economic loss.

There's no silver bullet for controlling disease in crops. During the early growing season it's not that easy to identify what you may have and what may show up later in the season. But for producers, it's going to be an important part of their management this year.