West Finishes 4th in State

Scarlets start thing off with a bang…very first pitch Briggs Carlson lines a base hit to right to start the rally.

Then Tristin Danay gets on off an Eagle error. Runners on first and second for West.

Emily Veroeven keeps it going with a blooper hit over the shortstop. Bases full of Scarlets early in the first.

No outs. And it’s a bases loaded walk for Kenzie Grunst and West goes up 1-0.

But it would be all Totino-Grace from there as they score 8 unanswered runs to beat West 8-1.

West finishes the season 4th in the state.

-KEYC News 12