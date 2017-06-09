West Finishes 4th in State

Scarlets start thing off with a bang as the very first pitch Briggs Carlson lines a base hit to right to start the rally.
Knights win 7-1.
Saints lose 1-0.
Scarlets play in third place game Friday at 11 in the morning.
ML/GHEC/Truman wins Section 2A championship.
Tigers win Section 2AAA title.
The defending Class AAA softball champions are heading into this week's state tournament hoping to repeat last year's success.
Saints have won 15 straight.
A motorcyclist is airlifted following an accident on Highway 19 in Scott County.
A bow angler fishing in a gravel pit near Redwood Falls reeled in quite the catch over the weekend.
One person suffers minor injuries after a fire last night in Mankato.
Owner says switch help transportation costs, the environment and the taste
An 80-year-old woman is dead after a house fire near Cleveland.
