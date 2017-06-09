Iowa Starts Selling Fireworks

Iowa State Fire Marshal Jeff Quigle says five permanent locations have started selling fireworks in the state.
The office issued its first license on June 1, the same day that selling bottle rockets, roman candles and most other consumer fireworks became legal in Iowa.
Stores selling fireworks now are operating in Brooklyn, Grimes, Marion, Spirit Lake and Rembrandt.
Other firework businesses are completing applications, including chains such as Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Target, Big Lots and Bomgaars.
Quigle says new applications pour in each day and employees are working extra hours to process them in the ramp-up to Fourth of July sales. In order to lessen the delay for businesses, some building inspections are approved through video submissions.
Fireworks sales from temporary structures will begin June 13.
-KEYC News 12
A motorcyclist is airlifted following an accident on Highway 19 in Scott County.
A motorcyclist is airlifted following an accident on Highway 19 in Scott County.
A bow angler fishing in a gravel pit near Redwood Falls reeled in quite the catch over the weekend.
A bow angler fishing in a gravel pit near Redwood Falls reeled in quite the catch over the weekend.
One person suffers minor injuries after a fire last night in Mankato.
One person suffers minor injuries after a fire last night in Mankato.
Showroom and truck windows broken, as well as bikes tipped over and damaged.
Showroom and truck windows broken, as well as bikes tipped over and damaged.
Owner says switch help transportation costs, the environment and the taste
Owner says switch help transportation costs, the environment and the taste
An 80-year-old woman is dead after a house fire near Cleveland.
An 80-year-old woman is dead after a house fire near Cleveland.
A 58-year-old Mankato man is hospitalized following a chainsaw accident on the river yesterday.
A 58-year-old Mankato man is hospitalized following a chainsaw accident on the river yesterday.
ML/GHEC/Truman wins Section 2A championship.
ML/GHEC/Truman wins Section 2A championship.