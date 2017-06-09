KEYC - St. Mary's Places 3rd In Class A State Softball Tournament

St. Mary's Places 3rd In Class A State Softball Tournament

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights softball team played the Hayfield Vikings in the Class A state softball tournament third place game. 

Knights win convincingly 15-2 in five innings.

--KEYC News 12