Traveling Christian Builders Constructing Peace Expansion

Peace Lutheran Church in North Mankato is receiving a new addition thanks to some help from a traveling non–profit group.

The Kingdom Workers Builders for Christ help churches all across the nation with their volunteers and hard labor.

They've now come to North Mankato for the next project, camping out behind Peace as they work on the project.

The new addition includes a preschool that will nearly double the number of children at capacity from 48 to 94.

It will also add church offices and bathrooms to accommodate members and visitors.

Project Manager Martin Leyrer says "This group started in 1990, going around the country building churches, schools that type of thing mainly Churches mostly small Congregations that doesn't have the resources to do a project on their own."

Peace Lutheran Church Pastor Matthew Moldstad says "Right now at Peace Lutheran, I thank the Lord we've really experienced a tremendous amount of growth here and just want to continue with that so to be able to serve more in the community here in Mankato-North Mankato area."

Kingdoms Workers anticipate finishing up the project August 26.

--KEYC News 12