Le Sueur Co. Sheriff's Office Helps Kids Get Out On The Lake

Almost 60 kids ventured out onto Lake Jefferson this morning some, for the very first time.

It's part of the Take a Kid Fishing event through the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Mounted Posse.

This is the organization's 17th year hosting the excursion onto the water.

The event helps to teach kids some important water safety lessons and allow them some fun on the lake.

Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Nick Greenig said, "Everyone's here with life jackets; we take the time before we head out to go over all boat safety, as well, we use it as an opportunity to talk about aquatic invasive species and the responsibility of fishermen and boaters when it comes to that."

Eight-year-old Sidney Hooyman said, "It's a challenge. If you like get your rod out there and get a big bite, you just have to like reel it in. Sometimes the fish escape, but you just got to keep trying and trying."

A long-standing tradition of Take a Kid Fishing is it provides the boys and girls a chance to meet and cast with Minnesota Vikings, this year including more than five rookies, wide–receiver Laquon Treadwell and others with the organization.

General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings Rick Spielman said, "It's our 13th year coming down here, and it's a great chance for some of our rookies to get out into the community to meet some of the kids, and the most important thing to us is it's helping out in communities."

The Mounted Posse organization works to provide opportunities for youths in Le Sueur County.

