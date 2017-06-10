Lemonade Stand Philanthropy

A popular sight this time of year in cul–de–sacs and down many city streets are lemonade stands quenching thirst as the dog days of summer arrive.

The lemonade stand is a traditional summer business, helping kids learn the trade of marketing and sales to enjoy a little extra money after a hard day's work but for some small business owners, they're cashing in to help others.

Eight-year-old Owen Saidler said, "Because of my heart surgery and we raise money to help the other kids that are there."

In lower North Mankato, this is the fourth year eight–year old Owen Saidler with his cousin Jaden and family are turning a 50 cent cup and some other treats into funds for the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, a place very close to Owen's heart.

Owen's mother Nicole Saidler said, "He has had many heart surgeries; he had a pacemaker placed in 2013. Luckily he hasn't been back for a major surgery since then."

Diagnosed with the heart defect, Double Inlet Left Ventricle, Owen is raising funds with one goal in mind, helping the hospital buy toys to make young patients' stays and that of their family include some joy.

Nicole Saidler said, "The one thing that was really important to him was that the kids had toys and so he wanted to raise money for the Child Family Life Department. They come and help not only with the patients, but they also help with the family as well and take care of siblings. Make sure siblings have stuff to do."

But Owen isn't the only one today serving up this citrus drink.

Across the river in Mankato, Melanie Bengtson who recently wrapped up her freshman year at MSU, welcomed customers looking to cool down and benefit another good cause.

Melanie Bengtson said, "It's going to Alex's Lemonade Stand, which is basically a foundation for cancer research."

After learning about the nationwide organization in college, Melanie decided to launch her first venture into the beverage business, something she hopes to see catch on here.

Bengtson said, "I can inspire younger kids to do it too and start it at a younger age, cause I wish that I have, but it's really great to be able to use the resources that I do have to be able to provide back."

Bengtson was able to raise double her goal with $400. She has also set up a page at https://www.alexslemonade.org/donate/1310738

