Authorities Recover Body Of Man In Lake Near Brainerd

Authorities have recovered the body of a man whose abandoned boat was found floating on a lake near Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the body of 54-year-old Raymond Achman, of Brainerd, was recovered in Nokay Lake Saturday morning.

Authorities began searching for him Friday morning after receiving a report that Achman had not shown up for work for two days.

Achman's body has been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Boat and Water Division received help in the search from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which provided water and air support.

The Crow Wing County Dive Team recovered the body.

Nokay Lake is about 10 miles east of Brainerd.

