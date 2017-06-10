KEYC - 7 Arrested During St. Paul Anti-Islamic Rally

7 Arrested During St. Paul Anti-Islamic Rally

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
St. Paul , MN -

Marches against Islamic law were planned Saturday in more than two dozen cities across the United States, including St. Paul.
Two groups clashed at the Minnesota State Capitol today.
The group A-C-T for America held the St. Paul March Against Sharia.
Sharia is considered a guideline or principle for how Muslims should live.
A-C-T for America believes Sharia is "incompatible with western democracy and the freedoms it affords."
"Protest Anti-Muslim Bigotry" was hosted by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 7 people were arrested.

