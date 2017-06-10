A Look At Minnesota's $46 Billion Budget

In the drama surrounding Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the funding for the House and Senate - cue the lawsuit, any day now - it's easy to forget that lawmakers did, in fact, finish a new state budget this year.

Details of the massive new spending package finished last month have been crowded out in a legal fight between Gov. Mark Dayton and majority Republicans.

Dayton vetoed funding for the House and Senate, triggering a possible lawsuit.

But there's much more to the state's new 46 billion dollar budget.

It includes new tax breaks for first-home buyers and college students and $50 million dollars to expand preschool options statewide.

Anglers, hunters and state park visitors will see slightly higher fees.

Dayton has focused on tax breaks for premium cigars and cigarettes he says should be reversed.

The state's new budget kicks in July 1.

--KEYC News 12