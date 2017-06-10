Four State Track And Field Championship Brought Back To Area

The heat made Saturday a terrible day for being too active outside, but the state high school track and field meet still rolled on at Hamline University.

We had plenty of medalists from the area, but only two state champions in Class 2-A and another two in single-A.

The 2-A meet went this morning and saw the Mankato West 4 by 100 boys relay team take first.

The team of freshman Jonathan Sikel, Sophomore Melik Davis, and seniors C.J. Terry and Jake Makela edged Eden Prairie by two-100ths of a second in a time of 41.95 seconds.

Ben Mathiowetz of New Ulm takes the boys discus wheelchair division for the 2nd straight year with a throw of 23 feet 10 inches.

The smaller schools went this afternoon and another pair of champions with Maple River 9th grader Lilly Stiernagle taking the girls shot put wheelchair division with a toss of 10 feet 8.75 inches.

And Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 7th grader Aidan Gravelle took the boys discus wheelchair category 1 title with a throw of 32 feet 1 inch.

Congratulations to all of our local athletes that competed in Saint Paul.

---KEYC News 12