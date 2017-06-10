Four State Track And Field Championship Brought Back To Area

Mankato gave up two runs in first inning, but Thunder Bay scores in last three innings to win at The Frank.
Mankato gave up two runs in first inning, but Thunder Bay scores in last three innings to win at The Frank.
4 Championships and several medals won on day two of the Minnesota state high school track and field meet.
4 Championships and several medals won on day two of the Minnesota state high school track and field meet.
Scarlets start thing off with a bang as the very first pitch Briggs Carlson lines a base hit to right to start the rally.
Scarlets start thing off with a bang as the very first pitch Briggs Carlson lines a base hit to right to start the rally.
Knights overwhelm Vikings.
Knights overwhelm Vikings.
Knights win 7-1.
Knights win 7-1.
Saints lose 1-0.
Saints lose 1-0.
Scarlets play in third place game Friday at 11 in the morning.
Scarlets play in third place game Friday at 11 in the morning.
ML/GHEC/Truman wins Section 2A championship.
ML/GHEC/Truman wins Section 2A championship.