Moondogs Fall Behind Early, Lose Late To Border Cats

The Mankato Moondogs were looking to climb into a tie for 2nd place in the North Division when they hosted Thunder Bay tonight.

The Dogs have been on a run winning three of their last four to get into a tie for third in the North.

4th inning saw Mankato tie it at two, and take the lead when they pull the double steal Nick Vaage goes for 2nd and the throw is cut off and thrown home but not in time to get Ethan Valdez for the 3-2 lead.

Justus Nelson still at bat, and he drives one to the gap in left center to score Vaage easily to extend the Moondogs lead to two.

Andy Fisher struck out the first two in the top of the 5th inning, but then gets into a bit of a jam with two on, but Fisher gets Jared McCunn to fly out to centerfield to finish the inning.

Mankato would add another in the home half of the fifth, but Thunder Bay scores in each of the last three innings and go on to win 7-5.

