Community Celebrates Life On The Lakes

The city of Fairmont is celebrating life on the lakes.
The 29th Annual Interlaken Heritage Days wraps up this afternoon after three days of festivities.
It kicked off just after noon with a rubber duck race, food and bounce houses filling Gomsrud Park to raise money for a youth church group's trip.
The heat was a bit oppressive yesterday, but it didn't put a damper on the celebrations that started planning after the event finished last year.
The Committee Chairperson Laura Dunker said, "Our committee is all volunteer. We do lots of work all year long doing fundraisers and things just to bring the community together, bring organizations together, have a fun time with everybody here."
Laura Dunker says they couldn't put on this event without the help from the city and community organizations that sponsor activities like the graffiti art demo and canoe rides.
With Interlaken marking 30 years in 2018, they hope to go bigger and better.
?
--KEYC News 12
4 Championships and several medals won on day two of the Minnesota state high school track and field meet.
4 Championships and several medals won on day two of the Minnesota state high school track and field meet.
Authorities have recovered the body of a man whose abandoned boat was found floating on a lake near Brainerd.
Authorities have recovered the body of a man whose abandoned boat was found floating on a lake near Brainerd.
Marches against Islamic law were planned Saturday in more than two dozen cities across the United States, including St. Paul.
Marches against Islamic law were planned Saturday in more than two dozen cities across the United States, including St. Paul.
Almost 60 kids ventured out onto Lake Jefferson this morning, some for the very first time.
Almost 60 kids ventured out onto Lake Jefferson this morning, some for the very first time.
Showroom and truck windows broken, as well as bikes tipped over and damaged.
Showroom and truck windows broken, as well as bikes tipped over and damaged.
Headed to Iowa for the weekend? Plan ahead. A few northern Iowa police departments are teaming up with the State Patrol for a special enforcement effort tomorrow.
Headed to Iowa for the weekend? Plan ahead. A few northern Iowa police departments are teaming up with the State Patrol for a special enforcement effort tomorrow.
Peace Lutheran Church in North Mankato is receiving a new addition thanks to some help from a traveling non–profit group.
Peace Lutheran Church in North Mankato is receiving a new addition thanks to some help from a traveling non–profit group.