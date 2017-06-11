Community Celebrates Life On The Lakes

The city of Fairmont is celebrating life on the lakes.

The 29th Annual Interlaken Heritage Days wraps up this afternoon after three days of festivities.

It kicked off just after noon with a rubber duck race, food and bounce houses filling Gomsrud Park to raise money for a youth church group's trip.

The heat was a bit oppressive yesterday, but it didn't put a damper on the celebrations that started planning after the event finished last year.

The Committee Chairperson Laura Dunker said, "Our committee is all volunteer. We do lots of work all year long doing fundraisers and things just to bring the community together, bring organizations together, have a fun time with everybody here."

Laura Dunker says they couldn't put on this event without the help from the city and community organizations that sponsor activities like the graffiti art demo and canoe rides.

With Interlaken marking 30 years in 2018, they hope to go bigger and better.

--KEYC News 12