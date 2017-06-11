Fireworks Business Exploding In Iowa After New Law

The commercial sale and use of fireworks had been banned in Iowa since the 1930s after what was supposed to be a dazzling spectacle turned into a devastating fire destroying a significant portion of Spencer.

But a new law is reversing that long time restriction and fireworks' are making a big return in Spirit Lake.

While many cities put on an explosive light show for the Fourth of July, long-standing bans on the commercial sale and use of fireworks in Minnesota and Iowa have left many "law–abiding" residents feeling a little fizzled out.

That all changed in Iowa last month, when former Governor, now U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad ignited the spark with a signature lifting the moratorium... that's turning into a good business opportunity.

Discount Fireworks Manager Tom Noah said, "We're going to have basically anything from a little sparkle all the way Roman candles and cakes, basically what you see on the lake around here, we're just going to have in a smaller form."

Tom Noah, who lives in Fairmont, isn't alone striking into this fireworks game in Spirit Lake, with a location right across the street from one of the places he'll be setting up shop and he says with the excitement from the passage of this new law, business is expected to be nowhere close to a dud.

Noah said, "People I talk to are excited, they don't have to travel out of state anymore. They can buy them locally, so there's a lot of excitement with that."

Noah bolted into action in April before the legislation was even law, seeing it as a way to bring money into the state that Iowa residents often spend in neighboring states.

He will have three locations in Spirit Lake, at Vick's Corner along Iowa Highway 9 and 68, Walmart and the fairgrounds.

There will also be a tent in Spencer, with sales starting on June 20.

According to the Iowa Fire Marshal, who is overseeing the implementation and licensing, says of nearly 300 application, 31 have been processed and approved so far.

Noah said, "We got the permit back about a week and a half ago, so then we have to have the tents inspected by the state and that will happen on Saturday and Monday."

Iowa becomes the 44th state legalizing the sale of commercial fireworks, although counties and cities can restrict their use.

And along with the sale of pyrotechnics, Noah says there will also be a safety message.

Noah said, "Use it smart, definitely no drinking when you're shooting them off. Keep what on kids, have a fire extinguisher handy. You know, common sense goes a long way with fireworks."

And just a hop, skip and a jump from Minnesota, it's expected some out of state business will come as well even though state law only allows sparklers and novelty fireworks.

The law does restrict the sale of fireworks in Iowa to the months around the Fourth of July and New Years.

Temporary

?

--KEYC News 12