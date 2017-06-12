Styx To Rock The Stage At Vetter Stone Amphitheater

They’ve been rocking the Paradise since the early 70’s and now they’re ready to rock Mankato

Styx will take the stage at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato Sunday, September 10th.

After over 100 shows a year for more than a decade, Styx is still going strong.

You may recognize some of their most popular hits “Blue Collar Man” and the “Grand Illusion”. The band became the first group to score four triple-platinum albums in a row.

You can get your tickets to see Styx in Mankato this Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at the Verizon Center Box Office, or ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $125.