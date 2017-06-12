KEYC - Man Found Fatally Shot In Crashed Van In Minneapolis

Man Found Fatally Shot In Crashed Van In Minneapolis

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Investigators say a man found dead in a stolen van may have been shot elsewhere before crashing in Minneapolis. 
    Police say the van crashed through a fence in a south Minneapolis neighborhood early Monday morning. 
    Officials say a witness who saw the crash called 911. Police want to talk to that individual. 
    It's not yet clear where the shooting happened or what led up to it.