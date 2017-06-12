Jury To Soon Get Minnesota Officer's Case

A jury will soon be deliberating the fate of a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in last July's fatal shooting of a black motorist.

Closing arguments were expected at midmorning in the trial of police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. The 29-year-old Latino officer is charged in the death of Philando Castile, a school cafeteria worker, during a traffic stop last July in a St. Paul suburb.

Castile was shot seconds after he informed Yanez he was carrying a gun.

Yanez capped the trial's first week of testimony on Friday by taking the stand to say that Castile disregarded his commands not to pull out his gun.

The Ramsey County judge hearing the case hasn't said in open court how long each side will get for closing arguments.