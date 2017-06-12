Le Sueur Police Dept. Warning Homeowners Of Door To Door Solicitations

The Le Sueur Police Department is reminding homeowners about the requirements for door-to-door-solicitations.

Those selling services are required to obtain a “Hawker’s & Peddler’s” permit from the city.

The police department says three individuals applied last week, but aren’t yet authorized to solicit, while a background check, and insurance check are pending.

Authorities say those individuals have been showing homeowners their receipt from the city, attempting to use it as proof that they have a permit to sell.

Police say those individuals are claiming to be with DirectTV, DISH, or Mediacom.

Anyone with questions or with more information is asked to contact the Le Sueur Police Department at 507-665-2041.