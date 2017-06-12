Iowa Official Pitches Health Insurance Solution

The manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer will resume Monday.
The manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer will resume Monday.
Minnesota owners of vehicles powered exclusively by electricity will face a new fee next year.
Minnesota owners of vehicles powered exclusively by electricity will face a new fee next year.
A new law in Iowa is reversing the long time restriction on fireworks and they're are making a big return in Spirit Lake.
A new law in Iowa is reversing the long time restriction on fireworks and they're are making a big return in Spirit Lake.
A Moorhead man is accused of rubbing hot sauce and cayenne pepper in the eyes of his 2-month-old daughter and keeping her from breathing until she turned blue.
A Moorhead man is accused of rubbing hot sauce and cayenne pepper in the eyes of his 2-month-old daughter and keeping her from breathing until she turned blue.
They’ve been rocking the Paradise since the early 70’s and now they’re ready to rock Mankato
They’ve been rocking the Paradise since the early 70’s and now they’re ready to rock Mankato
Marches against Islamic law were planned Saturday in more than two dozen cities across the United States, including St. Paul.
Marches against Islamic law were planned Saturday in more than two dozen cities across the United States, including St. Paul.
The Le Sueur Police Department is reminding homeowners about the requirements for door-to-door-solicitations.
The Le Sueur Police Department is reminding homeowners about the requirements for door-to-door-solicitations.