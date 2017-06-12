Fire Damages North Mankato Home

A home in North Mankato suffers about $10,000 in damage that could have easily been worse if it wasn't for the quick-thinking of the homeowner and some neighbors.

According to the North Mankato Fire Department, the homeowner noticed a small fire on an exterior wall just before 5 p.m. Friday, June 9 on the 200 block of Kingsway Drive.

After calling 9–1–1, he and some neighbors helped to keep the blaze from spreading until crews arrived.

No one was injured in the incident.

A bedroom, part of the wall, roof and floor sustained the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

--KEYC News 12