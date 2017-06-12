Sunday Storm Leaves Piles Of Hail, Thousands Without Power

Residents in a northern suburb of Minneapolis had to bring out winter plows and shovels to clear away hail after a brief storm.

Hail in the road had led to flooding, so public works crews in Coon Rapids used front-end loaders and even a snowplow Sunday to clear away several inches of hail from the streets.

Area resident Ron Busch says the storm happened quickly; he estimates it lasted about 20 minutes. He says he had to use his snow blower to clear away some of the hail.

Anoka County dispatchers say there weren't any injuries reported due to the weather. But there were reports of property damage, such as shredded screens and holes in the siding of homes.