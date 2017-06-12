KEYC - Sunday Storm Leaves Piles Of Hail, Thousands Without Power

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Residents in a northern suburb of Minneapolis had to bring out winter plows and shovels to clear away hail after a brief storm.
   Hail in the road had led to flooding, so public works crews in Coon Rapids used front-end loaders and even a snowplow Sunday to clear away several inches of hail from the streets. 
    Area resident Ron Busch says the storm happened quickly; he estimates it lasted about 20 minutes. He says he had to use his snow blower to clear away some of the hail.
    Anoka County dispatchers say there weren't any injuries reported due to the weather. But there were reports of property damage, such as shredded screens and holes in the siding of homes.
Xcel Energy says some customers who lost power in weekend storms in Wisconsin and Minnesota might not have service restored until Tuesday or Wednesday. 
    The utility company says about 14,500 customers in the two states are still without service as hundreds of Xcel crews to restore power. More than 165,000 customers lost service since Sunday when severe storms caused extensive damage to the region's power grid. 
    Xcel says there are still 284 transformers and about 1,120 individual service lines in need of repair. 500 employees and Xcel contractors worked to restore service. 
    The company says if the severe weather in the forecast causes additional damage, the restoration could take even longer. 