Sibley County Investigator Facing Felony Drug Charge

Charges have been filed against a Sibley County Sheriff's Office investigator after he was placed on administrative leave.

The Sheriff's Office says 44 year old Jason David Ruehling was placed on administrative leave by Sibley County on May 31st, and was given notice not to return to the Sheriff's Office.

He returned to the office with a schedule 4 controlled substance on him, and was charged with felony 5th degree controlled substance possession and misdemeanor trespassing.

The McLeod County Attorney's Office will be prosecuting the case.

