MIDDAY EXPERT: Protecting Your Plants From Storm Damage

Jason Ruehling was put on paid administrative leave May 31st. Charges filed June 9th.
A home in North Mankato suffers about $10,000 in damage that could have easily been worse if it wasn't for the quick-thinking of the homeowner and some neighbors.
The Le Sueur Police Department is reminding homeowners about the requirements for door-to-door-solicitations.
A prostitution sting leads to the arrest of three men in Redwood County on Friday, June 9, including the Walnut Grove Police Chief.
A 57–year–old Le Sueur man has died from injuries suffered in an accident in Scott County.
They’ve been rocking the Paradise since the early 70’s and now they’re ready to rock Mankato
The manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer will resume Monday.
A new law in Iowa is reversing the long time restriction on fireworks and they're are making a big return in Spirit Lake.
