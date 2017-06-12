MIDDAY EXPERT: Protecting Your Plants From Storm Damage

Sara Malchow with Drummers Garden Center & Floral joined KEYC News 12 as today's Midday Expert. Sara talked about how the recent storms could have an impact on your plants and what to do to with your plants if you know there is going to be severe weather. She also spoke about having a plan in mind when it comes to gardening and the layout of your plants, she says it's best to see how the year goes and rotate your plants the following year.