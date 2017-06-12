Le Sueur Motorcyclist Dies From Injuries Following Scott County Crash

A 57–year–old Le Sueur man has died from injuries suffered in an accident in Scott County.

It happened just before 10 Thursday night.

The State Patrol says a truck driven by 39-year-old Mark Daniel Reiland, of New Prague, was westbound on the highway and lost a load it was carrying.

The driver of the corvette behind the truck, 39-year-old Corey Matthew Swenson, of Henderson, braked and swerved to the right turn lane.

The motorcyclist behind the corvette, 57-year-old Thomas Ely, of Le Sueur, braked and veered right, sideswiping the corvette. Ely’s motorcycle then ran off the roadway and he was ejected onto the eastbound lane.

Ely was airlifted with life-threatening injuries to North Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The State Patrol accident report says Ely was not wearing a helmet.