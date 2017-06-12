Walnut Grove Police Chief Arrested After Sex Sting

A prostitution sting leads to the arrest of three men in Redwood County on Friday, June 9, including the Walnut Grove Police Chief.

According to court documents, 45–year–old Michael Zeug faces one felony charge of prostitution to hire a minor.

The investigation was handled by the Brown, Lyon, Redwood and Renville Counties Drug Task Force to combat soliciting of minors for sex.

According to court documents, Zeug responded to an online post of an undercover Homeland Security agent posing as a 17-year-old girl.

He was arrested Redwood Falls and placed in Brown County Jail.

Zeug made his first court appearance Monday morning and is due back in court on June 26.

The Redwood County judge has recused himself from the case and prosecution will be handled by Brown County Attorney Chuck Hanson.

Also, 41–year–old Scott Berglund of Montevideo and 40–year–old Javier Turrubiartes of Renville were arrested and charged with trying to hire a minor for sex.

Turrubiartes faces an addition charge of soliciting a child.

The operation was a multi-jurisdictional operation along with Minneapolis Police, Woodbury Police, Lower Sioux Police and Sleepy Eye Police Department.

--KEYC News 12