North Mankato Farmers Market Kicks Off

Despite the dreary weather, locals braved the rain for the grand opening of the North Mankato Farmers market.

After a successful debut last year, the farmer's market in upper north is back again.

The market runs every Monday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say the market not only offers great things to buy, but brings the community together.

Coordinator, Kim Henrickson says, "We really pride ourselves in being a neighborhood market. There are other types of markets. We want people to bring their kids, their strollers; we want people to walk up. We're so active on social media trying to get people involved."

The farmer's market will run until the middle of October and is free to take part in.

So for you home growers who need somewhere to sell your items, this is the perfect opportunity for you!

--KEYC News 12