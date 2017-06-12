Crop Update: Weather Creates Variation For Area Crops

One main thing seen so far in this year's planting season is a variation in the crops.

Farm Management Analyst, Kent Thiesse says, "Most of our area was fairly dry going into last weekend and of course with Sunday some areas avoided the severe storms and just got some timely rains. But the rains were very spotty and those types of storms, many times you can get an inch or better rain in one location and less than a quarter mile away less than an inch or nothing."

The recent rainfall came right in time after the extra heat units received in the early part of June.

Thiesse says, "As long as we have adequate moisture we're really in pretty good shape in those areas if we didn't have severe storm damage. The areas that have missed the rains, especially some of those planted soybeans really need some rain so after you have several days of 90 degree temperatures even though you probably got some good subsoil moisture that top couple three inches dries out pretty rapidly so we could use a good general rain without the severe storms to help everybody out."

Hoping for favorable growing conditions in the month of June to get everyone on track..

And for those that did receive storm damage..

Thiesse says, "Best advice for farmers in that situation is to consult with their agronomist and crop consultants and obviously work with their crop insurance agents on if they have hail insurance or crop insurance on any replant causes."

